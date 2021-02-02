Connect with us

David Wej set to Launch in Style, Opens Retail Store in London

This Valentine, The Classroom will fix you to the Perfect Getaway Spot right within your Home

The New Season of ‘The Nancy Isime Show’ is here & You'd love it 😍

Malta Guinness Celebrates the Resilience of Nigerians in the #MaltaJourneyToGreatness

Introducing the New Vivo V20: With its Exceptional Qualities, Now You can #Bethefocus

Stylish, Classic & Deliberate! That's how you sum up Crowd Kontroller's Birthday Shoot

DStv Nigeria: Kicking Off The Year In Style

Chellarams Professionals and Entrepreneurs Network (CPEN) is a Must-Join for Nigerian Innovators & Entrepreneurs

The Anticipated 3D Short Animation “THE SATCHEL” is a Pure Representation of the Yoruba Mythology of Earth's Creation

Hurry! You can still hop on the 'Zenith Beta Life Promo' Wagon 💯

We are proud to announce that after 13 years of doing amazing business with you, we are expanding to more states in Nigeria and also beyond our borders.

We are opening an online & retail branch, at 38 Great Portland, off Oxford street W1W 8QY London in a few weeks.
We will be serving our customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, United States, and Canada pending our presence in these regions.

We are a proudly Nigerian brand and our headquarters remain in Lagos Nigeria.

We promise to tell the Lagos &  Nigerian story through fashion.

Kindly follow us @davidwej_UK for more updates

