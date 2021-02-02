Connect with us

This Valentine, The Classroom will fix you to the Perfect Getaway Spot right within your Home

Published

4 hours ago

 on

We all know that Valentine season is the time for perfect, romantic getaways and, one thing most getaways have in common is luxurious comfort; which is where The Classroom comes in. With products ranging from light fittings, wall paints, sanitary wears, luxurious kitchen, bathroom, and kitchen fittings to help you create that perfect luxurious getaway right there in your home, we are easily your best bet at creating the perfect illusion of a getaway in the comfort of your home.

Here are 4 steps to help you create the most romantic and luxurious getaway in your home.

STEP 1-Identify a cozy area or section in your home. Space should be quite private, yet accessible, and a bit spacious.

STEP 2– Choose a theme for your getaway! Are you looking for an Arabian-inspired look or a farmhouse cozy look and feel?

– When you’ve decided on the theme for your private getaway, it’s time to make a list of the different accessories and fittings you’ll need to make the space look the part.

STEP 4: Head straight to www.theclassroom.com.ng for assortments of the items on your list. Or better still, visit The Classroom showroom to make your purchases at 30, Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island, Lagos.

If you need assistance, feel free to talk to our customer care representatives, who are available 24/7 to attend to you on 0903 305 0000.

Voila! Now you have your perfect getaway set, it’s time to flaunt those pictures. Do tag us while at it.

Happy Valentine’s Day in advance!

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

