The New Season of ‘The Nancy Isime Show’ is here & You’d love it 😍



It’s official!!! The second season of “The Nancy Isime Show” will be back on your screens this February.

The television talk show series hosted by the awarding-winning TV personality and actress, Nancy Isime, will make its return to Africa Magic Urban, AIT, and HipTV.

The highly anticipated second season comes on the heels of its first season which featured A-list celebrities, human-interest stories, exclusive engaging interviews, and fun games.

This season is set to feature amazing stars that will leave the audience in awe.

