Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Goat Meat Rice Recipe is a Must Try

Tolani of Diary of a Kitchen Lover has a new YouTube vlog!

In this episode, the food vlogger is sharing her classy goat meat dirty rice recipe and you just have to try it.

Ingredients:

Goat meat. (Cut into small PCs, cooked and fried)

Clean rice

Palm oil

Canola oil

Locust beans

Onions

Seasoning

Goat meat stock

Pepper mixture roughly blended (scotch bonnet, tomatoes, onions, spring onions, curry leaf, garlic, ginger)

Learn the process below: