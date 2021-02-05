Connect with us

BN TV

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Goat Meat Rice Recipe is a Must Try

BN TV

This Light Soup Recipe from Telande World is So Appetizing

BN TV Movies & TV News Scoop

The Brandy & Whitney Houston adaptation of "Cinderella" is coming to Disney+ “Celebrate Black Stories” Collection

BN TV Music

Your Exclusive Look into the Making of Davido's Hit Single "FEM"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Leo Pays Gladys a Visit in Episode 5 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

BN TV

She's Back! Dimma Umeh details her Experience with COVID-19 in New Vlog

BN TV

#WorldCancerDay: Solumkolia Obi-Anazodo shares Words of Encouragement as a Stage 3 Breast Cancer Survivor

BN TV

A Trophy Room + Art Gallery - Take a Trip Inside Serena Williams' Stunning New Home

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Girls are 'Booked & Busy' in Episode 7 of "Grow Up or Nuts"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Things Get Worse Between Saze & Tega in Episode 8 of Ndani TV's "Game On"

BN TV

Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Goat Meat Rice Recipe is a Must Try

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Tolani of Diary of a Kitchen Lover has a new YouTube vlog!

In this episode, the food vlogger is sharing her classy goat meat dirty rice recipe and you just have to try it.

Ingredients:

Goat meat. (Cut into small PCs, cooked and fried)
Clean rice
Palm oil
Canola oil
Locust beans
Onions
Seasoning
Goat meat stock
Pepper mixture roughly blended (scotch bonnet, tomatoes, onions, spring onions, curry leaf, garlic, ginger)

Learn the process below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Why you Need to Tell your Story and Write a Book in 2021

Chisom Winifred: Dear Creative, it’s Okay to Give Yourself Time to Figure Things Out

#WorldCancerDay: Solumkolia and Abigail Survived Cancer & They Want you to Know you Can Too!

Ibukun Ajayi: Does the Idea of a Bigger Picture Weigh you Down?

Akinola Davies Jr’s “Lizard” wins Short Film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival 
Advertisement
css.php