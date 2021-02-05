BN TV
Diary of a Kitchen Lover’s Goat Meat Rice Recipe is a Must Try
Tolani of Diary of a Kitchen Lover has a new YouTube vlog!
In this episode, the food vlogger is sharing her classy goat meat dirty rice recipe and you just have to try it.
Ingredients:
Goat meat. (Cut into small PCs, cooked and fried)
Clean rice
Palm oil
Canola oil
Locust beans
Onions
Seasoning
Goat meat stock
Pepper mixture roughly blended (scotch bonnet, tomatoes, onions, spring onions, curry leaf, garlic, ginger)
Learn the process below: