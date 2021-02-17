We have 5 Budget & COVID-Friendly Ways you can spread Love This February

Connect with us

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone but February is the month of love that presents you an opportunity to show the special person/people in your life how you feel about them. But with a raging pandemic and an economic downturn, it’s understandable that many people are not feeling the love this year. Although you might not get to go all out like you want to because of COVID and your pocket, these are some ways you can spread love without breaking the bank or exposing yourself to the virus.

Breakfast in bed: Prepare a special yet simple breakfast for your partner. A lot of catering and restaurant services are offering this package. Bask in your partner’s smile and happiness at being treated like royalty with breakfast in bed.

Thoughtful Gifts: If you are far away, or not available, you can gift your partner a book, clothing accessories, food, a brand new DStv decoder that comes with a one-month subscription on Confam at a special price of only N9,900. DStv Confam package comes with over 120 channels that offer the best of family time with international entertainment, kids, news, and sports from a range of channels including SuperSport La Liga, CBS Reality, FOX, BET, and Cartoon Network.

Binge watch your fave movies and series: Skip the cinemas and just spend the entire day watching movies and series at home. There’s an exciting lineup of series on online streaming service Showmax including the reality show, I AM LAYCON. DStv Premium customers get Showmax at no extra cost whilst other customers get it half the price! You can also enjoy other movies on DStv channels TNT (DStv ch 137) and ROK (DStv ch 169).

Stay Indoors: You can stay indoors for a whole day and just enjoy each other’s company. If you need to add spice to the day, you can book a hotel room for the day and relax while room service takes care of your extra needs.

Virtual Date: You can also spice up your relationship with a virtual date. Order the same meal from a restaurant or prepare it at home, dress up, switch on your video call and watch a movie from your DStv app together.

As we continue to navigate this second wave of COVID-19 and current economic realities, MultiChoice Nigeria has designed a special offer for families to stay connected to credible information and great entertainment with a price slash. The price slash will see the DStv HD decoder, dish kit with Compact package subscription drop from N18,600 to N9,900 on Confam package. Take advantage of the new DStv bundle offer while stocks last.

For more information on this offer as well as other products and services, visit www.dstvafrica.com and get the DStv app to enjoy the experience on the go or at home.

Available for download from the iOS and android store.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

