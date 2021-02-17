BBNaija’s Nengi is encouraging Youths to Stay Authentic in the MTN #DoYou TV Commercial

According to a 2018 research by Harvard Business Review, the number of articles that mention the word “authenticity” in headlines or lead paragraphs has risen dramatically since 2008. Being authentic doesn’t mean you can be held up to the light and people can see right through you. It is simply being true to yourself and maintaining strict coherence between what you feel and what you say or do.

Entrepreneur and ex-Big Brother Naija contestant, Nengi recently took to her Twitter page, to share her inspiring story of courage, selflessness, and determination. Recounting how she followed her passion, she makes bold to say that she has learned not to worry about public perception because the key to success lies within each individual. Authenticity is often what makes a person different and it should not be overlooked. Living an authentic life is an essential step to being happy and fulfilled. Being authentic means being in sync with who you are. It means sticking up for yourself when the going gets tough.

According to Nengi, a lot of people thought they knew how her life would play out, but she chose to follow the positive path to success and has charted a course for herself, staying true to her beliefs. She encouraged young people to embrace authenticity, live their passion, and push for their dreams.

“Remember your life is an artwork, so paint it to your taste. Choose the best strokes because, in the end, you and you alone would be judged for it. so, #DoYou”.

Admonishing young people to drown the noise and choose positivity, she reiterated that staying true to oneself is all the uniqueness a person needs.

She shared this, following the launch of the new MTN Pulse #DoYou television commercial. The revamped Pulse Proposition empowers young people with lower call and data rates and with social media bundles starting from as low as N200.

