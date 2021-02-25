To Celebrate International Women’s Day, Freedom Foundation is set to Host Conversation on Overcoming Gender Bias in the Workplace | March 5th

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The subject of gender bias in workplaces is a growing conversation not limited to geographical barriers. 

The existing statistics in Nigeria show that men are more likely to be employed than women and the various reported cases of gender discrimination in workplaces, create the need for a timely conversation. 

On this note, to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), Freedom Foundation invites you to be a part of this conversation on Overcoming Gender Bias in the Workplace. The conversation will be held virtually on an Instagram Live Session on Friday, March 5th, 2021 by 4 pm.

Conversations will center on smashing existing gender stereotypes and biases and identifying a way forward for gender equality in the workplace. The guest speaker for the session is Bolanle Adekoya, Partner, PWC Capital Markets Accounting, Advisory Services Leader West Africa. 

CELEBRATING NIGERIAN WOMEN 

Freedom Foundation will also be celebrating 14 notable Nigerian women for their remarkable feat and contributions to Nigerian society as part of our activities to mark International Women’s Day (IWD). This is in line with the theme of this year’s IWD (#ChooseToChallenge), as we seek to challenge Nigerian women and girls to do more to achieve more. 

The campaign will run from March 1st – 14th 2021.

ABOUT FREEDOM FOUNDATION

Freedom Foundation is a non-profit organization, committed to addressing the ever-mounting and staggering challenges in our society by empowering individuals who are plagued with various categories of social and economic challenges. Our programs are continuous initiatives designed to help the organization achieve its mission of reaching out, giving hope through the Rehabilitation, Education, and Empowerment of impoverished persons in Nigeria.   

With the dynamic leadership of our Founder and Chairman Board of Trustee; Dr. Tony Rapu, we have been able to directly rehabilitate and empower over 5000 men, women, youth, and children in our society through our various programs including; Genesis House, House of Refuge, Freedom Empowerment and Bethesda Child Agency.

www.freedomfoundationng.org 

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

