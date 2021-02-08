Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Meraiah are Giving Us Serious Mother-Daughter Goals

Scoop Sweet Spot

Akah & Claire Nnani have Welcomed their First Child!

BN TV Events Scoop

Sisi Yemmie threw Her Hubby a Surprise 40th Birthday Party He'll Never Forget

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

We Have Just One Word for Daniel Etim-Effiong's Look on MC! Magazine's Latest Cover - Breathtaking

Music Scoop Style

Di'Ja talks "Afropop", Motherhood & Finding Her Voice on the Cover of Blanck Magazine's Lite Issue

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

See the Priceless Moment Ikechukwu Proposed to His Fiancée

Music Scoop

Ric Hassani’s Album “The Prince I Became” is coming this February

Nollywood Scoop

New Age, New Whip! Mercy Aigbe is the Proud Owner of a Range Rover

Music Scoop

"Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic" Album | All the Questions Joeboy Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat

News Scoop

CBN Bans Cryptocurrency Exchange in Nigeria | See How Everyone is Reacting to the News

Scoop

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Meraiah are Giving Us Serious Mother-Daughter Goals

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her daughter, Meraiah gave us some severe mother-daughter goals as they celebrated their birthday on Sunday, February 7.

The stunning women showed the world what real mother-daughter love looks like, and we loved every minute of it.

Omotola shared photos of herself and daughter on Instagram, wishing the both of them a happy birthday. She wrote:

Our Bond is inexplicable. We call you Beauty and Brains … Meraiah you’re Amazing . Happy birthday to us. 💙 #motheranddaughter

Meraiah also recreated her mum’s look and it’s beyond adorable. Narrating how she finally rocked the outfit several years later, she wrote:

Funny story about this dream dress, I have on. I peaked it in my mums closets years ago, and wanted to wear it for my high school prom. I was too scared to ask at the time 😅😅😅
Nevertheless, my sister somehow got it, I stole it from from her, and welp here it is now 😅😂😂
Swipe left to see @realomosexy throwback gracing it ✨

Check on it!

Photo Credit: @miiimiii_e | realomosexy

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Great Opara: Clubhouse Fever and the Power of Twitter Naija

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Times Have Changed! You Need to Reinvent and Equip Yourself

SustyVibes Set to Commence the #Communitrees Tree Planting and Advocacy Project | March 2021

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Why Akinola Davies Jr’s Sundance Win for “Lizard” is Great for Nollywood

Mfonobong Inyang: Why you Need to Tell your Story and Write a Book in 2021
Advertisement
css.php