Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde & Meraiah are Giving Us Serious Mother-Daughter Goals

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her daughter, Meraiah gave us some severe mother-daughter goals as they celebrated their birthday on Sunday, February 7.

The stunning women showed the world what real mother-daughter love looks like, and we loved every minute of it.

Omotola shared photos of herself and daughter on Instagram, wishing the both of them a happy birthday. She wrote:

Our Bond is inexplicable. We call you Beauty and Brains … Meraiah you’re Amazing . Happy birthday to us. 💙 #motheranddaughter

Meraiah also recreated her mum’s look and it’s beyond adorable. Narrating how she finally rocked the outfit several years later, she wrote:

Funny story about this dream dress, I have on. I peaked it in my mums closets years ago, and wanted to wear it for my high school prom. I was too scared to ask at the time 😅😅😅

Nevertheless, my sister somehow got it, I stole it from from her, and welp here it is now 😅😂😂

Swipe left to see @realomosexy throwback gracing it ✨



Check on it!

Photo Credit: @miiimiii_e | realomosexy