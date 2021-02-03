Listen to Pepenazi’s New Album “Zerubbabel” Right Here

Pepenazi has released his second studio album “Zerubbabel” and you should definitely listen to it.

The 12-Track album features 8 artists including Praiz, Andremaos, Qdot, Magnito, Eclipse, Lano Roy, Super Wozzy and Trod. The album was produced by Dawie. Announcing the album, Pepenazi wrote:

“This is the word of the Lord to Zerubbabel: ‘Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit,’ says the Lord of hosts. ‘Who are you, O great mountain? Before Zerubbabel you shall become a plain! And he shall bring forth the capstone with shouts of “Grace, grace to it!”‘ (Zech 4:6–7) “The hands of Zerubbabel have laid the foundation of this house; his hands shall also complete it. … 🚨2ND STUDIO ALBUM OUT NOW #Zerubbabel 🚨☝🏽 All glory goes back to my maker 🕊God & God alone. STREAM SHARE TELL A FRIEND & be BLOWN ALWAY 🔈.

Listen to the album below: