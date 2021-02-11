New Video: Pheelz – Wayward Girl

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Ahead of his debut EP “Hear Me Out“, Pheelz follows up of his previously released song “One Life” with a sensual new single, “Wayward Girl” alongside a music video directed by Ibidunni Oladayo.

The 5-track project is a collection of feel-good tunes about success, love, and relationships and will be which will be released on February 19.

On “Wayward Girl”, Pheelz describes falling in love with an independent woman who lives a life of adventure while taking advantage of men for money and sex.

Watch the new video below:

