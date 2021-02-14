Music
New EP: Scott GiRi – Girian Love
Following the release of his debut EP titled “Girian Update” with notable features like “Igbalode” with Jamopyper, “Deep Down” with Egar Boi, and several hit singles, Estonia based Nigerian artiste/songwriter Scott GiRi comes through (in this season of love and PDA ) with new sophomore EP “Girian Love“, an extension of his debut EP.
“Girian Love” serves as his gifts to his fans to tell a tale on the struggles of love with groovy tunes guaranteed to keep fans on their feet. The four-track afro-infused EP boasts a mixture of captivating beats produced by Egar Boi, melodic tunes, and relatable lyrics.
Listen to the EP below: