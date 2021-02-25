Connect with us

BN TV

Do Numbers Matter? Join the Conversation in Episode 12 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

BN TV

Catch Up on Three Interesting Episodes of Trikytee's Vlog Series "Triky Uncut"

BN TV

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's One Pot Fisherman Soup Recipe is a Must Try

BN TV

FK & Jollz discuss Growing Up in Nigeria & Living Abroad on "I Said What I Said" Podcast

BN TV

#Dating101: Toke Makinwa shares 5 Things to Know Before Saying Yes in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

Watch Davido Perform "Gobe", "Aye" & "Jowo" on NPR's "Tiny Desk" Concert for Black History Month

BN TV

Catch Episodes 8, 9 & 10 of Arese Ugwu's "The Smart Money Tribe" Podcast

BN TV

Everything Abimbola Craig wants you to Know about Living Alone

BN TV

Sisi Weekly: Sisi Yemmie's Life as a Mom in Nigeria

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Trailer for LowlaDee's Film "Just In Time" starring Mawuli Gavor, Pierra Makenan & Stycie Waweru

BN TV

Do Numbers Matter? Join the Conversation in Episode 12 of “Shade Corner” Season 4

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Do the number of kids, body count, body size, funds and all kinds of numbers matter? The shady bunch discuss everything numbers in episode 12 of “Shade Corner” season 4.

Akah Nnani, Tamara, Noble, and Dayo are back with another interesting conversation this week. Amongst all the banter, facts and serious discussions are addressed concerning issues that the ideal Nigerian youth faces.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (5)

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Protect your Mental Health by Sifting the News you Consume

What Can We Do About Inflation in Nigeria?

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution
Advertisement
css.php