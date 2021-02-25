BN TV
Do Numbers Matter? Join the Conversation in Episode 12 of “Shade Corner” Season 4
Do the number of kids, body count, body size, funds and all kinds of numbers matter? The shady bunch discuss everything numbers in episode 12 of “Shade Corner” season 4.
Akah Nnani, Tamara, Noble, and Dayo are back with another interesting conversation this week. Amongst all the banter, facts and serious discussions are addressed concerning issues that the ideal Nigerian youth faces.
Watch the new episode below: