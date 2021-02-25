Dating101: Toke Makinwa shares 5 Things to Know Before Saying Yes in this Episode of “Toke Moments”

Connect with us

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

It’s another episode of “Toke Moments” and this week, Toke Makinwa is all about dating and things you must consider before going into any relationship. She says,

I realise that we let our dating life go with the plan most times and make proper plans for other parts of our lives. A lot of people feel these things are out of our control, which is right but there are some things we learn from experience that can help to guide us before the next relationship. Before you list out the things you want in a guy/woman, have you discovered the things you do not want?

Watch the new episode below:

Lee Ada'Eze is a content writer at BellaNaija. A seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from content, ghost and screenwriting to acting and creative directing. She is also skilled in email marketing. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Lee is very passionate about self-awareness and helping everyone around her know their self-worth. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

