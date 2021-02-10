Connect with us

BN TV

What Ridiculous Sex Myths have you Heard? Taymesan joins the Conversation in Episode 10 of "Shade Corner" Season 4

BN TV

Don't Miss the 'Valentine Is Coming' Episode of FK & Jollz's "I Said What I Said" Podcast

BN TV

Treat your Guests to a Sumptuous Meal with Sisi Jemimah's Peppered Fish Stew Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa is all about Valentine's Day in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's One Egg Stew Recipe is a Must Try

BN TV

Taraji P. Henson’s Body Waves Tutorial for Natural Hair

BN TV

New Video: Sammie Okposo - Grace is Available

BN TV Music

Get Your Behind the Scenes Pass to Cardi B's "Up" Music Video

BN TV

You'll Love Sisi Yemmie's Crunchy Buns Recipe

BN TV

Get to Know Hauwa Indimi's Morning Routine

BN TV

What Ridiculous Sex Myths have you Heard? Taymesan joins the Conversation in Episode 10 of “Shade Corner” Season 4

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Shady Bunch and Taymesan are discussing the ridiculous sex myths they’ve heard and everything sex-related in episode 9 of “Shade Corner” season 4.

Akah Nnani, Tamara, Noble, and Dayo are back with another interesting conversation this week. Amongst all the banter, facts and serious discussions are addressed concerning issues that the ideal Nigerian youth faces.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: Surefire Tips to Help Kickstart your Writing Journey

Dennis Isong: Everything you Need to Know about Purchasing Land in Lagos State

#BNShareYourHustle: Show Your Special Someone how Sweet You are with Chemi’s Cakes

Laetitia Mugerwa: When the Ghetto Leads the Way in the Fight for Freedom

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php