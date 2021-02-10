Taraji P. Henson’s Body Waves Tutorial for Natural Hair

In this episode of Harper’s BAZAAR’s “How I Do​,” Taraji P. Henson shows off her new magenta hair colour and chop, as well as the products and steps to get the perfect body waves on short hair.

the actress has never been afraid to try a new hair colour, cut, or style. Now wearing her natural hair texture, the superstar and founder of TPH By Taraji admits that she often gets bored and feels compelled to switch up her look.

Watch the video below: