See B.T.S Shots + Teaser for Toyin Abraham & Biodun Stephen’s forthcoming Biopic “IGE”

Toyin Abraham Production presents the teaser for her forthcoming biopic “IGE“.

The movie “IGE (The unlikely oil merchant)” is an inspirational story of ambition and tenacity with a splash of love which follows the wonderful journey of a young man destined for greatness.

Produced by Toyin Abraham and directed by Biodun Stephen, the movie stars Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Bimbo Ademoye, Adetola Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Teddy A, Oyebade Adebimpe, Jaiye Kuti and many other amazing talents.

Below are behind the scenes and a teaser to prepare you for the coming of this masterpiece.

Watch the teaser below:

Photo Credit: @ige_thebiopic