Soye & David have a Lot to Discuss in Episode 5 of Diane Russet’s Web Series “Ricordi”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Diane Russet has dropped the fifth episode of her web series “Ricordi”.

In this episode, Soye and David have a lot to talk about, while Malik throws a party with “plus ones”.

“Ricordi” is directed by Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde, produced by Diane Russet and Abdul Tijani Ahmed.

Starring Diane Russet, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Teniola Aladese, Eso Dike, Abdul TJ, Debby Felix, Rita Edwards and Daniel Abua, the upcoming romance series is based on a story by the Big Brother Naija reality star.

Enjoy!

