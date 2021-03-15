Music New Music: Elle Mak – “Call Me Up” Published 51 mins ago on March 15, 2021 By BellaNaija.com Elle Mak has released a new song titled “Call Me Up“. Listen to the track below: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Elle-Mak-Call-Me-Up-RadioEdit.mp3 Download Related Topics:Call Me UpElle Maknew music Up Next Listen to Olumix’s New Album “Original Cele-Brity” Right Here Don't Miss New Video: Basketmouth feat. Waje & Ladipoe – Ride Or Die BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Music: Mz Kiss feat. Niniola – Scopa Tu Mana New Music: Blaq Jerzee, Mr Eazi & Harmonize – Falling For U New Music: Zlatan feat. Oberz, Frescool, Oladips, Kabex & TROD – Lagos Anthem (Remix)