Connect with us

BN TV

Reki & Mudi Get Played in Episode 4 of "Grow Up or Nuts" Season 2

BN TV

Things have Gotten Intense! Catch the Season Finale of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

BN TV

You Have to See Parts 1 & 2 of Demi Lovato's Four-Part Documentary “Dancing With the Devil”

BN TV

Valerie Ike is all about Her Purge Year in this New Vlog

BN TV

Trikytee shares His Views on "Why Celebrity Relationships have Issues"

BN TV

"It's Rude to Invade People's Privacy" - Lilian Afegbai has a Message for 'Entitled People'

BN TV

This Video of Toolz Giving her Kids Home Music Lessons is so Hilarious 🤣

BN TV

Joeboy Renders Serenading Live Performance of his hit Single "Focus"

BN TV

Get to Know the Shady Bunch in this "Shade Corner" Season 4 Reunion Special

BN TV

Asa Celebrates Women's Month with Intriguing Live Concert at Home | Watch

BN TV

Reki & Mudi Get Played in Episode 4 of “Grow Up or Nuts” Season 2

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Episode 4 (Kiki Of Lagos), of “Grow Up or Nuts” season 2 has premiered.

In this week’s episode, Reki and Mudi get played by a client while Kiki might be falling in love.

Season 2 of “Grow Up or Nuts” is packed with more fun, thrilling and exciting moments with your favourite girls. This season, all mysteries are solved and more truths revealed.

This amazing series was shot by Setwerk Films, starring Sophie Alakija-RammalEfe Irele, Okawa Shaznay and many others. Produced by Efe Irele and directed by Jide “J Blaze” Oyegbile.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Why Women Should Practice Mindfulness

Dennis Isong: Is it Advisable to Invest in Commercial Real Estate in Lagos?

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Mildred Okwo Has Made her Masterpiece with “La Femme Anjola”

Stand To End Rape (STER) Hosts three-day Workshop in Adamawa to Prepare Stakeholders for the VAPP Act’s Implementation

Yewande Jinadu: 5 Career Lessons I Learned From “Who’s The Boss”
Advertisement
css.php