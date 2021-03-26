Things have Gotten Intense! Catch the Season Finale of The Naked Convos’ “Little Black Book”

It’s the season finale of The Naked Convos‘ “Little Black Book” and life seems a little complicated for all of our favourite characters

The episode starts with a sprinkle of regret in the air. Dami and Cris meet up and they talk things out. Leo goes on to have a very interesting meeting and it looks like Leon Dev Co. might not be out of dangerous waters just yet.

Tade and Leo on the other hand have a conversation about what happened between them.

The Belinda Yanga directed series was scripted by Abosi Ogba and Sally Kenneth-Dadzie and produced by Lydia Idakula-Sobogun. It stars Ikechukwu Onunaku (Leo), Teniola Aladese (Tade), Oreka Godis, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Chimela Azurunwa, Kiki Omeli, Jeffrey Kanu, Omoye Uzamere and many more.

