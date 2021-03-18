Connect with us

News

Reki and Mudi Save a Client's Life in Episode 2 (Yanga Dey Pain) of "Grow Up or Nuts" Season 2

News

Tanzania's President John Magufuli Passes On at 61

BN TV News

Trade, Finance & Partnership - That's What Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's Official Visit to Nigeria is All About

News

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 375

News

USSD Transactions will Now Cost Nigerians a Flat Rate of ₦6.98

News

A List of COVID-19 Vaccination Centers in Lagos State

Career News

Flutterwave is Partnering with PayPal to allow African merchants accept and make payments

News

What the National Bureau of Statistics Says About Nigeria's Unemployment Rate

Movies & TV News Scoop

Inside the Newly-Launched EbonyLife Creative Academy and Studios

Inspired News

5 Things to Know About 15-year old Faith Odunsi, the Global Open Mathematics Tournament Champion

News

Reki and Mudi Save a Client’s Life in Episode 2 (Yanga Dey Pain) of “Grow Up or Nuts” Season 2

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Season 2 of “Grow Up or Nuts” is packed with more fun, thrilling and exciting moments with your favourite girls. This season, all mysteries are solved and more truths revealed.

In episode 2 (Yanga Dey Pain), Kiki reveals she has commitment issues while Reki and Mudi save a client’s life.

This amazing series was shot by Setwerk Films, starring Sophie Alakija-RammalEfe Irele, Okawa Shaznay and many others. Produced by Efe Irele and directed by Jide “J Blaze” Oyegbile.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

BN Prose: Mother by Vanessa Emeadi

Dennis Isong: Mistakes Nigerians in the Diaspora Make When Buying Properties in Nigeria

Unemployment in Nigeria is a Result of Multiple Sector Failures

#BNCreativesCorner: Anne Adams Bends Clay to Create Stunning Artwork

#BNShareYourHustle: The Pancake Place Will Have Your Taste Buds Tingling For More
Advertisement
css.php