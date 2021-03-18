Reki and Mudi Save a Client’s Life in Episode 2 (Yanga Dey Pain) of “Grow Up or Nuts” Season 2

Season 2 of “Grow Up or Nuts” is packed with more fun, thrilling and exciting moments with your favourite girls. This season, all mysteries are solved and more truths revealed.

In episode 2 (Yanga Dey Pain), Kiki reveals she has commitment issues while Reki and Mudi save a client’s life.

This amazing series was shot by Setwerk Films, starring Sophie Alakija-Rammal, Efe Irele, Okawa Shaznay and many others. Produced by Efe Irele and directed by Jide “J Blaze” Oyegbile.

