Idowest’s Upcoming EP features Davido, Mayorkun, Bella Shmurda & more | See the Tracklist

Afro-pop artiste and street-hop royal Idowest is set to release his hotly anticipated extended play titled “Mafia Culture, Vol. 2.0” this Thursday, 18th of March.

Led by the buzzing “Shamaya” featuring Patoranking the set features gigantic collaborations with Davido, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda, Ayanfe, MohBad, Q2, Abramsoul & C Blvck.

Production credits go to Horlagold, Vstix, Jhuwiz, Smeezebeat and Hysaint while mixing and mastering was done by Drumphase and Master Gsrzy.