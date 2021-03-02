A Classic Love Story! Marvy & Eugene’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

When did you last feel the butterfly effect? Well, you’re about to feel all of it with Mary and Eugene’s love story.

For Marvy of Marvee Official and her boo, Eugene, it didn’t just end as a first-time connection. The two had met about five years ago through a mutual friend. Now while love had its plan, as always, Marvy didn’t see it. However, time is one of Love’s biggest tool and it definitely did its thing. Five years down the line, the lovebirds are now about to say their “I do’s” and you already know what comes next – we’re super excited! We’re loving everything about their pre-wedding photos. We just can’t get enough of the chemistry between the two of them. Marvy came correct with all the slay and style lessons with Eugene also perfectly complementing her style in his dapper outfits.

The bride Marvy recalls how this love story happened. If you are a lover of all things love and weddings, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

How We Met

By the bride, Marvy

I and Eugene’s love story is one of those classic stories where one person was waiting for the other to catch up. I was in love with someone else when I met Eugene. We met through a mutual friend. Our first date was so perfect! He took me to this really nice place that had a well-manicured garden. It was at night, the lights were nicely stringed across the garden and the pool; the ambience was just perfect.

As we took a walk around the entire space and conversed (I did most of the talking😄). The connection was so surreal like I had known him all my life. As we spoke, he’ll go quiet from time to time and look at me with such adoration in his eyes and a subtle smile. The garden space had a pool and I remember telling him how I wanted my wedding to look like. I told him how I wanted to have an aisle across the pool and have people seat on each side of the lawn. He indulged me as he added ideas. It was almost like we were planning our wedding. I got home thinking “Shii… that was weird.”

He went back to Asaba, and he’d call from time to time. It was a couple of days to my birthday, and he had mentioned he was travelling to Calabar for business. I asked if I could come, as I was stressed and needed a break from all the Lagos madness. He excitedly said yes! Calabar was great! We visited prominent sights there, we went to visit Obudu mountain resort but the roads were too bad. According to him, we fell in love in Calabar; but he’s alone in that. Lol. Maybe not love yet, but I did start catching feelings for him. I got back to Lagos and ended my “situationship” with the guy I was supposedly in love with. It’s been five years plus now, so much has happened in between. He has become my best friend, my everything, my rock and my biggest cheerleader.

Most nights, I wake up worshipping and thanking God for bringing him into my life. He’s the answer to conversations I’ve had with the Holy Spirit. Our story is way longer than this but it’s a story of grace and gratitude to God our father, and I’m super excited to be his WIFE!!

