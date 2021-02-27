Here’s a Rundown Of All the Thrills at BellaNaijaWeddings This Week, Just For You!

Hi there!

It’s our favourite time of the week again – the weekend! Many lovebirds have officially locked on their hearts to each other. Some still are in the process and some are just about to say ‘I do!” Moments like these are what we totally love to see. If you’re just like us and everything love gets you equally excited, then you should totally head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

We’ve had a lot of exciting features this week. From weddings to pre-weddings, love stories and all other sweet “Aww” rendering stories. If you’ve missed anything, you know we’ve always got you covered. Here’s a rundown of everything that went on this week on BellaNaija weddings. Click on each title link for more on each story.