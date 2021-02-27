Connect with us

Here’s a Rundown Of All the Thrills at BellaNaijaWeddings This Week, Just For You!

Hi there!

It’s our favourite time of the week again – the weekend! Many lovebirds have officially locked on their hearts to each other. Some still are in the process and some are just about to say ‘I do!” Moments like these are what we totally love to see. If you’re just like us and everything love gets you equally excited, then you should totally head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

We’ve had a lot of exciting features this week. From weddings to pre-weddings, love stories and all other sweet “Aww” rendering stories. If you’ve missed anything, you know we’ve always got you covered. Here’s a rundown of everything that went on this week on BellaNaija weddings. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Marvy & Eugene Had A Perfect First Date – Now It’s Happy Ever After!

This Bride Is On Fire! See How She Graced The Dance Floor With Her Hot Steps

Radiate Confidence On Your Big Day With This Sultry Bridal Beauty Look

Sliding In DMs Def Works! Magdalene & Tarkighan Show Us How 😅

Spice Up Your Trad Day With This Igbo Beauty Look

We Can’t Get Enough of the Love at Adelaide & Mike’s White Wedding

Catch All The Vibes At the #Midel2021 Traditional Wedding in Ghana

This Bridal Beauty Look is Perfect For The Simple & Elegant Bride!

The Imad Eduso “Ara Iyawo” Bridal Collection Portrays The Beauty In Diversity Of Brides!

Who Says Your Dad Can’t Introduce You To The Love Of Your Life? Fatima & Femi Will Tell You Otherwise!

Slay Differently On Your Big Day With This Refreshing Traditional Beauty Look

Kemi & Korede Are 20 Years Strong In Love! See All They Have To Say About Their Love Journey

This Yoruba Trad Bridal Collection by Shadiat Alasooke is Worth Loving

Abigail & Isaac Went From Med School Colleagues To Doctors In Love!

This Bride’s Choreography At Her Reception Will Completely Blow Your Mind!

Dami & Tope’s Colourful Traditional Engagement Will Absolutely Make Your Day!

We Totally Love The Radiance of This Traditional Bridal Beauty Look

Feyisayo & Folorunsho Went From Childhood Friends To Lovers For Life!

