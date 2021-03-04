BN Bridal: The Imad Eduso “Ara Iyawo” Bridal Collection Has Got Something For Every Bride

Connect with us

No matter the shape, style or size, every bride deserves to look her utmost best on her special day. The diversity of brides is one of the many factors which makes bridal fashion all the more intriguing.

This new bridal collection by Imad Eduso, “Ara Iyawo” portrays the diversity of brides and the beauty in each and every one! Each dress was clearly intricately designed and tailored with so much attention to details. The lush silk and fine laces can best be described in one word – perfection! So, if you’re still looking out for what to rock on your wedding day, and you haven’t gotten the perfect fit for your body. Then this collection was made for you!

Here’s a description of the collection by the design brand:

The Imad Eduso RTW bridal collection named “Ara Iyawo” which means “body of a bride “ is an ode to the figures that we have, had, and are about to have. To highlight our growth, the collection showcases dresses created in different silhouettes, a celebration of every part of the woman’s body. Every piece in the collection has its own personality, mirroring the women that continue to be our greatest source of inspiration. Staying true to our love of structure and clean detailing the dresses appeals to the bride who is not afraid to stand out by defying the conventional.

 

Credits

Design Brand: @Imadeduso_bridal
Photography@emmanuellaphotosgallery
Makeup@Revysbeauty
Models@naomiokorodudu | @catch22models | @fowlermodels | @favour_ab_

