It Started in the Exam Hall! Uche & Nnamdi’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

If you’re asked to name five places where one is likely to find love, an exam hall will most likely not be on that list or even cross your mind at all. But then, a question like that shouldn’t even come up because time and again, we’ve seen that love can happen anywhere!

Uche and Nnamdi are solid proof of love’s limitless nature as their love journey began in the exam hall. Uche had come through for Nnamdi when he asked for help – No, they weren’t cheating! Nnamdi narrates how it all went down and you’d find out as you keep reading.

We can’t help but fall in love with their pre-wedding photos that totally capture the chemistry between the lovebirds.

How We Met

By the groom, Nnamdi:

We met during one of the professional ICAN diet exams in 2017. I walked into the exam hall in a hurry, wearing an orange shirt, flying my collar and carrying bottled water and writing materials. I was in no mood for pleasantries and just wanted to finish this exam. Just about the start of the exam, I sat down and realized I had forgotten my wristwatch while rushing out of the house. Thank God I had a seat partner, and she had a wrist-watch. Few minutes before the start of the exam, I asked if she will be willing to put her watch in the middle for us to share during the exam. Timing is never enough while writing such exams. I didn’t want to fail because of poor time planning. Luckily, she agreed.

I was attracted to her immediately. But I was here to write an exam. Thus, after the exam, I told myself that I might never see this babe again, and I better find a way to get her number. We are not allowed to write on question papers, no phones are allowed in the exam hall either. So immediately after the exams, I thanked her for the wristwatch and had a very brief chat in the exam hall. All these happened while waiting for the ICAN invigilators to tell us to leave. My heart was beating fast, but, I asked myself, “what is the worst thing that can happen?” She would probably say no or give me the wrong number. So I shot my shot (lol) and told her to scribble her number on my question paper, which she did. I was excited, we said our goodbyes and left the exam hall.

So, when I got home, I called the number and it went through, I was so excited. We started talking and most times, for hours in the middle of the night. We shared family stories, pictures, ideas etc. To summarize the story, I thank God that I wrote ICAN exams, even though I am from an Engineering background. Now, I’m making her my life partner. There are no regrets whatsoever.

Head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com for

more love stories, pre-wedding shoots and more.

Credits

Bride: @egwuatuuche

Planner: @flutesnflowersevents

Makeup: @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d

Hair: @hairbytesanah

Photography: @swale_photography

Outfit: @chels.couture

Styling: @themodasprime