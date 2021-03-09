See Photos from Olusegun Obasanjo’s 84th Birthday Celebration

It was the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo‘s 84th birthday on Friday 5th of March and he celebrated it at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo was Nigeria’s head of state from 1976 to 1979 as a military ruler and later became President of Nigeria as a civilian from 1999 to 2007 as a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Here’s a sneak peek of his birthday celebration: