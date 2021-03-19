Here are Secondary Schools in Abuja with Fantastic Scholarship Programs

As the parent of a Senior Secondary School student, or even as a student in high school, your gaze is set on conquering your final exams and bagging an admission into any of the best universities around. Some parents and students set their eyes on greater things, hopeful for a slot in any of the best universities around the world. Thankfully, some of the best secondary schools in Nigeria have put up scholarship schemes and programs to encourage and motivate their students to achieve that purpose.

In this article, we focus on the best secondary schools in Abuja with the most amazing scholarship opportunities for their students.

This is one of the best Secondary Schools in Abuja with a visible and excellent record of imparting secondary school students with academic insight as well as the moral and ethical requirements needed to succeed in the 21st century.

In line with their dedication to their students’ success, Premiere Academy, Lugbe Abuja, has also shown a commitment to helping its students ace internationals exams like the Pre-SAT, SAT, TOEFL, Checkpoint among others. They have also established exchange programs with at least one comparable secondary school each in Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, UK, and Europe. Hundreds of our students who graduate each year qualify for scholarship opportunities into some of the best universities in the world.

Another one of the very best secondary schools in Abuja with a track record of raising academic giants, generating remarkable results, and being recognized for the excellence of their track record.

More than the knowledge which they impart on high school students while they are in their care, they are also very helpful and committed to helping these students in their post-secondary school and undergraduate endeavors. That is why they have a scholarship scheme that allows the brightest minds at Loyola Jesuit get access to some of the best universities in the world on a scholarship.

Students with superb academic records can get scholarship opportunities into universities such as Seattle University, and the University of San Francisco amongst many others.

This school is one of Africa’s most innovative schools and surely one of the best in Abuja. NACIC is a co-educational international college with modern learning programs to prepare students for the college or university of their choice, anywhere in the world.

To that end, they run a Cambridge IGCSE curriculum, which is recognized by universities and employers worldwide. They have also partnered with Alliance Française to prepare students for the Diplôme d’études en langue française (DELF) examination, allowing students to apply to any of the best universities in the Francophone world.

Their scholarship opportunities allow deduction on tuition fees from 15% to 100% based on the outcome of individuals’ academic assessments. It is possible to achieve a full scholarship on tuition fees at The New ACIC, but performance must be exceptionally outstanding.

Capital Science Academy is a prime secondary school, actually, one of the best in Abuja, which is committed to offering students the best educational opportunities both Nationally and Internationally.

Apart from national exams like WAEC and NECO, they also help students prepare for IGCSE; International General Certificate for Secondary Education; which is the world’s most popular international qualification for 14 – 16 + year olds. As the access to places in overseas universities is very competitive, Capital Science Academy also counsels our students and provides courses to prepare them to obtain additional internationally recognized certifications such as SAT, IELTS, and French DELF – The Diplôme d’études en langue française – a Diploma in French Studies.

