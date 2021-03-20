The 2nd Edition of the bCODE Magazine features inspiring Women to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Month

bCODE is here with the 2nd edition of their digital magazine. This issue focuses on women. It features the perfect footwear for every woman curated by some of your favorite influencers.

There’s also get a glimpse into the ladies of BrandCo, all dressed stylishly in garments from MOT The Label, Shop FSS, and Shop Mona and shoes from Skechers, Adidas and Havaianas stating what they choose to challenge this year.

The CEO of BrandCo Nigeria, Wonuola Okoye, explores the notable challenges that come with leading a successful multi-brand retail company in a male-dominated industry in her interview.

The issue also features a wellness piece by enthusiast Oroma Cookey-Gam. She encourages us to pay more attention to our mental health and wellness. Here are a few of her tips and so much more.

Read the full magazine here

Credits

Photography: @idrisdawodu

Wardrobe: @motthelabel, @shop_fss, and @shopmona_

Shoes: @shopthebcode

Hair: @thehaircenter_

Makeup: @evichanted

Jewelry: @jola_jewels

About bCODE

bCODE is a wellness fashion and lifestyle company and multi-brand retailer that sells sports and athleisure apparel and accessories.

Established in 2019, they currently own a franchise for Skechers, Havaianas , and Adidas in Nigeria. ​​

bCODE is everywhere you are, so you can​ go anywhere you want to be. Buy online and receive at your doorstep or shop in-store.

bCODE is for everyone — young and old, female and male, and everyone in between.

bCODE has 12 stores across Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, and Ghana. Follow bCODE on social media to get the latest updates.

Instagram: @ShopTheBCode

Twitter: @ShopTheBCode

Facebook: The B code

Website: www.shopbcode.com

