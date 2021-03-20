Connect with us

Promotions

The 2nd Edition of the bCODE Magazine features inspiring Women to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Month

Promotions

Here are Secondary Schools in Abuja with Fantastic Scholarship Programs

Promotions

The 'Storm' Campaign launched by Meristem & Art doyen, Nike Okundaye-Davies tells a Tale of Resilience

Promotions

Dear Naturalistas, Cantu has these Tips on how to grow your Natural Hair

Promotions

Guinness Nigeria is celebrating resilient Women with the short Film 'No Apologies' Starring Nengi & Beverly Naya

Promotions

TECNO cheers on their Ambassador Wizkid on his Grammy Award Win🏆

Promotions

Residents of Ilorin and Environs can now enjoy High-speed Internet Access on 9mobile 4G LTE Network

Promotions

Plentywaka is thrilled to announce a Partnership with Techstars Toronto & the launch of its Interstate Service

Promotions

Teeling Whiskey Nigeria celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Lots of Prizes to be Won

Promotions

Worried about the Consequences of Boarding School on your Child? Premiere Academy says "Not to Worry"

Promotions

The 2nd Edition of the bCODE Magazine features inspiring Women to commemorate the 2021 International Women’s Month

Published

5 hours ago

 on

bCODE is here with the 2nd edition of their digital magazine. This issue focuses on women. It features the perfect footwear for every woman curated by some of your favorite influencers. 

There’s also get a glimpse into the ladies of BrandCo, all dressed stylishly in garments from MOT The Label, Shop FSS, and Shop Mona and shoes from Skechers, Adidas and Havaianas stating what they choose to challenge this year.

The CEO of BrandCo Nigeria, Wonuola Okoye, explores the notable challenges that come with leading a successful multi-brand retail company in a male-dominated industry in her interview.

The issue also features a wellness piece by enthusiast Oroma Cookey-Gam. She encourages us to pay more attention to our mental health and wellness. Here are a few of her tips and so much more.

Read the full magazine here  

Credits

Photography: @idrisdawodu
Wardrobe: @motthelabel, @shop_fss, and @shopmona_
Shoes: @shopthebcode
Hair: @thehaircenter_
Makeup: @evichanted
Jewelry: @jola_jewels

About bCODE

bCODE is a wellness fashion and lifestyle company and multi-brand retailer that sells sports and athleisure apparel and accessories.

Established in 2019, they currently own a franchise for Skechers, Havaianas , and Adidas in Nigeria. ​​

bCODE is everywhere you are, so you can​ go anywhere you want to be. Buy online and receive at your doorstep or shop in-store. 

bCODE is for everyone — young and old, female and male, and everyone in between.

bCODE has 12 stores across Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, and Ghana. Follow bCODE on social media to get the latest updates. 

Instagram: @ShopTheBCode
Twitter: @ShopTheBCode 
Facebook: The B code 
Websitewww.shopbcode.com

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

E.B. Ayo: My Experience with Racism

BN Prose: Mother by Vanessa Emeadi

Dennis Isong: Mistakes Nigerians in the Diaspora Make When Buying Properties in Nigeria

Unemployment in Nigeria is a Result of Multiple Sector Failures

#BNCreativesCorner: Anne Adams Bends Clay to Create Stunning Artwork
Advertisement
css.php