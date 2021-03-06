Another Hilarious Episode of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tailor Loran” is Here!

Connect with us

Episode 4 of “Rofia Tailor Loran (RTL)” is right here on BN TV, and in this week’s episode, Rofia gets a call from her aunty to come back to her former place of work.

RTL”  starring Bimbo Ademoye and Bolaji Ogunmola is about a small-time tailor (Rofia) who comes to the city to find greener pastures. She connects with an old friend, a supposed city big gal, (Lape) and together they navigate the murky waters of friendship and business.

The series is produced and directed by Biodun Stephen.

Watch episode 4 below:

