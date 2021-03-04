Connect with us

Nigerians share Happy Memories of Sadiq Daba Following His Passing

Why "La Femme Anjola" starring Rita Dominic & Nonso Bassey will be an Exciting Watch, According to Femi Jacobs

Busiswa's Reality TV show "Her Majesty" is set to Premiere on BET Africa to Celebrate International Women's Month

Guess the Producer of Charles Okpaleke’s “Glamour Girls” Remake - Abimbola Craig 👏🏾

Alex Asogwa's Debut Short Film “Nucleus“ is Coming Soon | Watch the Trailer on BN TV

Check Out the Official Posters for “Devil In Agbada" starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo & Efe Irele

Nengi is a sight to behold on Glitz Africa Magazine’s Latest Issue

Big Win for O-T Fagbenle as he's set to Play Barack Obama in Showtime Anthology Series "The First Lady"

Fejiro Reflects on her History with Lamar in Episode 4 of Diane Russet’s Web Series “Ricordi”

Meet the Star Studded Cast of Kayode Kasum's Comedy Film "Ponzi" + Watch the Trailer

Published

6 hours ago

 on


There has been an outpouring of love and condolences from Nigerians worldwide following the death of Sadiq Daba on Wednesday evening. The veteran broadcaster and actor had a long battle with leukemia and prostate cancer.

Joe Odumakin, a close friend of the actor, revealed that Daba’s wife confirmed the passing of the veteran actor, Punch reports.

“His wife just called me now and we spoke,” Odumakin told the media outlet.

She said that she was at the morgue. I asked what happened and she told me that about a week ago, he had been ill but he had been home and that he went to the hospital late afternoon today.

She explained that he had not been eating much and that as soon as they got to the hospital, they started conducting different tests on him including COVID-19. They put him on oxygen but he died around 8:30 pm.

Those who knew him remembered him for giving them happy childhood memories from his feature in the late 1970s film “Cockcrow at Dawn”, and during his broadcasting days at NTA.

He stared in Kunle Afolayan’s film “October 1st” and the 2020 film, “Citation”.

Daba announced his diagnosis of leukemia and prostate cancer in 2017 and was supported with fundraising by several Nigerians including Patrick Doyle, Josephine Obiajulu OdumakinKenny Martins, and several others.

Here are some tributes to Sadiq from Nigerians, media personalities and more:

