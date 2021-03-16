Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia make one Adorable Pair 😍

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This Mommy and Daughter duo is too cute!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian‘s cute daughter, Olympia, has become a staple on Serena’s social media.

The tennis star posted a series of cute pictures of herself and her daughter on Instagram, one of which showed Serena playfully holding a tennis racket with her daughter by her side as they both smiled at the camera, all glammed up in red carpet-worthy gowns.

She also posted a TikTok video of herself, Olympia, and a few friends dancing to Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Body“. In the video, Serena can be seen busting some moves in front of a wall in her beautiful tulle gown, before the camera pans out to see Olympia doing the same thing in a pink princess gown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

This isn’t the first time Serena and Olympia have shared a tender mother-daughter moment with the world. In July 2020, the adorable were twinning on a tennis court in matching sportswear.

Photo Credit: serenawilliams

