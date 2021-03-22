BN TV
Sisi Jemimah’s Chicken Wrap Recipe will Make Your Mouth Water!
In this episode of her food vlog, Sisi Jemimah is sharing her recipe for tasty chicken wraps and you should totally try it out.
Ingredients:
400g Boneless Chicken
2 Tomatoes
1/2 Onion
Tortilla Wraps
2 tbsp Coconut Oil
For The Sauce:
1/2 Cup Yoghurt
1/3 Cup Mayonnaise
3 tbsp Sweet Chilli Sauce
2 tbsp Honey
1 tbsp Garlic Powder
1 tsp Black Pepper
To Marinate Chicken:
2 tsp Onion Powder
2 tsp Garlic Powder
2 tsp Chicken Powder
2 tsp Black Pepper
1 tsp Chilli Powder
Salt to taste
Watch the video below: