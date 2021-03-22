Connect with us

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah's Chicken Wrap Recipe will Make Your Mouth Water!

BN TV

Watch Valerie Ike share Laughter & some Shots with Àmìolá in New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Barack Obama Reflects on His Life, "A Promised Land" & Why He Will Always be Thankful for Michelle

BN TV

Tobi Onafowokan details his Struggle of Faith as a Pastor's Kid on Koko Kalango's "Colours of Life"

BN TV Music

Burna Boy talks Winning his First Grammy Award & Africans Telling their Own Stories | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

FJ finds himself in a Dangerous Situation in Episode 5 (Getaway Car) of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

BN TV

Should DNA Tests be Normalized? Trikytee Joins the Conversation on "Baby Talk Show" with Wathoni Anyansi

BN TV

Dimma Umeh wants to know where you Draw the Line with Toxic Family Members

BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara Experiences Her Culture for the First Time in New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch the 2nd Part of Biodun Stephen's "Sugar Chops” starring Bisola Aiyeola & Ariyike Olowolagba

BN TV

Sisi Jemimah’s Chicken Wrap Recipe will Make Your Mouth Water!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this episode of her food vlog, Sisi Jemimah is sharing her recipe for tasty chicken wraps and you should totally try it out.

Ingredients:

400g Boneless Chicken

2 Tomatoes

1/2 Onion

Tortilla Wraps

2 tbsp Coconut Oil

For The Sauce:

1/2 Cup Yoghurt

1/3 Cup Mayonnaise

3 tbsp Sweet Chilli Sauce

2 tbsp Honey

1 tbsp Garlic Powder

1 tsp Black Pepper

To Marinate Chicken:

2 tsp Onion Powder

2 tsp Garlic Powder

2 tsp Chicken Powder

2 tsp Black Pepper

1 tsp Chilli Powder

Salt to taste

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: The Proverbs 31 Superwoman – Could She Be You?

E.B. Ayo: My Experience with Racism

BN Prose: Mother by Vanessa Emeadi

Dennis Isong: Mistakes Nigerians in the Diaspora Make When Buying Properties in Nigeria

Unemployment in Nigeria is a Result of Multiple Sector Failures
Advertisement
css.php