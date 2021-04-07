Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 377

Inspired

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 377

Published

2 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Bella: @onyiialexx
Photo credit @riyalityphotography
Makeup: @beautybyammydoll
Gele: @emmy_gele

@phaniiee__
Dress @zemphanie
Makeup @xindies_artistry

Bella : @faith_gora
MUA & Gele : @ritzanders
Outfit : @mira_bukar
Fabric : @fabricbygld

Designed @ciscacecil Makeup @jhulesb Photography @sabiegal Turban @adufegele

Bella: @crystalblinx

Dress: @safewudoadol_
Makeup @nsolekebeauty

Bella: @graze_empire
Dress: @hazzified_collections

Dress: @viandi_vogue
Makeup: @omaa_beauty

@_enniie
Gele @mbartistryy

Effortless❤❤ @iamlolaakins
Dress: @d.a.s.s.a.h_ Makeup : @house_of_rheevo

#AsoEbiBella @artistrybylisaa

Dress: @prudential_styling
Photography : @honor_gabriel_

@kacci002
Dress: @bmartins.fashion
Makeup: @divadivineatelier

#AsoEbiBella @sharonooja
Dress @topefnr

@nengiofficial
Outfit: @ladybeellionaire_luxury
Photography : @sabiegal
Makeup: @glittersandglossstudio

Planner @eventsbyomousi
Photography @awgz.married
Outfits @seamstresslagos
Makeup @makeupbychinny

@k3myyo Photography @scgeorge1

#AsoEbiBella Stylist: @coverboykobby

Bella: @remmyress
Dress: @ituastitches

 

Kids!

@deb_raa_ and her baby
Headpieces @chibs_o.couture
Dresses @nana_the_tailor_girl

