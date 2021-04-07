AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 377

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
Bella: @onyiialexx
Photo credit @riyalityphotography
Makeup: @beautybyammydoll
Gele: @emmy_gele
@phaniiee__
Dress @zemphanie
Makeup @xindies_artistry
Bella : @faith_gora
MUA & Gele : @ritzanders
Outfit : @mira_bukar
Fabric : @fabricbygld
Designed @ciscacecil Makeup @jhulesb Photography @sabiegal Turban @adufegele
Bella: @crystalblinx
Dress: @safewudoadol_
Makeup @nsolekebeauty
Bella: @graze_empire
Dress: @hazzified_collections
Dress: @viandi_vogue
Makeup: @omaa_beauty
@_enniie
Gele @mbartistryy
Effortless❤❤ @iamlolaakins
Dress: @d.a.s.s.a.h_ Makeup : @house_of_rheevo
#AsoEbiBella @artistrybylisaa
Dress: @prudential_styling
Photography : @honor_gabriel_
@kacci002
Dress: @bmartins.fashion
Makeup: @divadivineatelier
#AsoEbiBella @sharonooja
Dress @topefnr
@nengiofficial
Outfit: @ladybeellionaire_luxury
Photography : @sabiegal
Makeup: @glittersandglossstudio
Planner @eventsbyomousi
Photography @awgz.married
Outfits @seamstresslagos
Makeup @makeupbychinny
@k3myyo Photography @scgeorge1
#AsoEbiBella Stylist: @coverboykobby
Bella: @remmyress
Dress: @ituastitches
Kids!
@deb_raa_ and her baby
Headpieces @chibs_o.couture
Dresses @nana_the_tailor_girl