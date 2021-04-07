Connect with us

Weddings

A True Lagos Party! See Moyo & Kanmi's Trad & Lit White Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Unwind This Holiday With All Your Favourite Features!

Weddings

First Her Pen, Then Her Heart! See Wilberforce & Ophelia's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 376

Weddings

A Remarkable Month Indeed! Catch Everything that Went Down With #NewlyNearly by Golden Penny & BellaNaija Weddings

Weddings

#NewlyNearly: See 9 of Our Favourite Pasta & Chill Moments!

Events Weddings

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: Check out These 3 Financially Helpful Quotes From Oluwatosin Olaseinde

Events Weddings

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: We're Giving You 3 Salient Points From Tunde Omotoye's Session on Immigrating With Your Better Half

Events Weddings

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: See These 3 Unforgettable Quotes From Blessing Adesiyan on Partners in Parenting

Weddings

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: Here are 3 Memorable Quotes From Bisola Borha On Wedding Planning During a Pandemic

Weddings

A True Lagos Party! See Moyo & Kanmi’s Trad & Lit White Wedding

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ace musician and songwriter, Banky W said, there’s no party like the Lagos party and we most certainly can’t dispute it! It’s usually a full embodiment of the word fun and even more fun! Now, Moyo and Kanmi are coming with proof and what better reason to throw a party than to celebrate love!

Moyo and Kanmi, who had first given us so many butterflies with their beautiful pre-wedding shoot and all the chemistry that it came with, are now joined as one! Taking their love to the next level, they tied the knot traditionally in the presence of friends and family. All the richness of culture fully intact, Moyo and Kanmi were blessed by their parents to begin their union as two hearts that now beat as one.

Sealing the deal completely, Moyo and Kanmi took it to the altar. The love birds exchanged their vows in an all so beautiful white wedding ceremony in Lagos. Moyo was simply stunning in her exquisite wedding dress, her beauty radiating like the sun as she walked down the aisle. Her reception and after-party dresses were also there to make a statement – Moyo is a certified slayer! The entire event was truly spectacular. Their reception held after the church ceremony and it was a movie! From amazing music acts to food and cheer, the wedding guests were truly entertained. The legendary King Sunny Ade came through to thrill everyone with a live performance of his evergreen tunes. For the after-party, was the talented Fireboy!

The #MeetTheAbiolas wedding was an all-around thrill. Check out all the photos from the wedding below.


Let’s check on Kanmi.

Time for church!

The lovers have exchanged their vows, now it’s time for the reception!

Let the party begin!

Awww… Daddy and his little girl having their beautiful moment. 🤭

King Sunny Ade thrilled the guests!

You’ve just got to love Moyo’s second outfit! 😍

 

Traditional Engagement

Now we head over to the groom…

Let the ceremony start!

Let us welcome the bride’s family…

Now, the groom’s family.