A True Lagos Party! See Moyo & Kanmi’s Trad & Lit White Wedding

Ace musician and songwriter, Banky W said, there’s no party like the Lagos party and we most certainly can’t dispute it! It’s usually a full embodiment of the word fun and even more fun! Now, Moyo and Kanmi are coming with proof and what better reason to throw a party than to celebrate love!

Moyo and Kanmi, who had first given us so many butterflies with their beautiful pre-wedding shoot and all the chemistry that it came with, are now joined as one! Taking their love to the next level, they tied the knot traditionally in the presence of friends and family. All the richness of culture fully intact, Moyo and Kanmi were blessed by their parents to begin their union as two hearts that now beat as one.

Sealing the deal completely, Moyo and Kanmi took it to the altar. The love birds exchanged their vows in an all so beautiful white wedding ceremony in Lagos. Moyo was simply stunning in her exquisite wedding dress, her beauty radiating like the sun as she walked down the aisle. Her reception and after-party dresses were also there to make a statement – Moyo is a certified slayer! The entire event was truly spectacular. Their reception held after the church ceremony and it was a movie! From amazing music acts to food and cheer, the wedding guests were truly entertained. The legendary King Sunny Ade came through to thrill everyone with a live performance of his evergreen tunes. For the after-party, was the talented Fireboy!

The #MeetTheAbiolas wedding was an all-around thrill. Check out all the photos from the wedding below.



Let’s check on Kanmi.

Time for church!

The lovers have exchanged their vows, now it’s time for the reception!

Let the party begin!

Awww… Daddy and his little girl having their beautiful moment. 🤭

King Sunny Ade thrilled the guests!

You’ve just got to love Moyo’s second outfit! 😍

Traditional Engagement

Now we head over to the groom…



Let the ceremony start!

Let us welcome the bride’s family…

Now, the groom’s family.