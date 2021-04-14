Connect with us

Elsa Majimbo is the Youngest Cover Star on Xpedition Magazine’s Spring 2021 Issue

5 hours ago

Xpedition Magazine features Kenyan internet comedienne Elsa Majimbo as the youngest cover star of the leading homegrown luxury fashion and travel magazine in the UAE’s special four-part Spring 2021 issue.

Elsa shared the news on her Twitter, writing excitedly:

I’m so happy to have done my first ever cover in Asia !!! With luxury magazine: Xpedition

Yesterday I became the youngest face on Asian luxury magazine, Xpedition. WILDDDD!!!!

Here are some behind-the-scenes clips from Elsa’s shoot for her first-ever cover of the Dubai-based lifestyle, travel, and fashion publication.

Credits:
xpeditionmagazine
Photography: @rolandhaddad_

Visit Xpedition Magazine for the full issue.

