Scoop
Elsa Majimbo is the Youngest Cover Star on Xpedition Magazine’s Spring 2021 Issue
Xpedition Magazine features Kenyan internet comedienne Elsa Majimbo as the youngest cover star of the leading homegrown luxury fashion and travel magazine in the UAE’s special four-part Spring 2021 issue.
Elsa shared the news on her Twitter, writing excitedly:
I’m so happy to have done my first ever cover in Asia !!! With luxury magazine: Xpedition
Yesterday I became the youngest face on Asian luxury magazine, Xpedition. WILDDDD!!!!
I’m so happy to have done my first ever cover in Asia !!! With luxury magazine: Xpedition ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2FBUz9Bs5y
— Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) April 13, 2021
Yesterday I became the youngest face on Asian luxury magazine, Xpedition. WILDDDD!!!! 💃🏾 💅🏾
— Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) April 14, 2021
Here are some behind-the-scenes clips from Elsa’s shoot for her first-ever cover of the Dubai-based lifestyle, travel, and fashion publication.
Credits:
xpeditionmagazine
Photography: @rolandhaddad_
Visit Xpedition Magazine for the full issue.