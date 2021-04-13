Connect with us

"Bridgerton" Renewed for Two More Seasons

Spotted: Nancy Isime, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Mimi Onalaja at Eko Star Film and TV Awards

Nviiri takes on a restoration projection in Episode 4 of “Sol Family” Season 2

Nigerian-British Actress Bukky Bakray Wins Rising Star Award at the 2021 BAFTAs

All the Amazing Performances from Episode 3 of #TheVoiceNigeria3 | Blind Auditions

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Stories Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week

A Trip gone wrong - Watch Episode 8 of "Ratings"

Don't Miss Episode 4 'Sleep Walker' of "Sugar Chops"

Teaser for "Dwindle" starring Funke Akindele-Bello & Bisola Aiyeola Will Leave You Wanting More

YolanDa Brown Writes the First-Ever Afrobeats Song for "Sesame Street"

"Bridgerton" Renewed for Two More Seasons

Netflix has renewed Shonda Rhimes’ much-loved series “Bridgerton” for a third and fourth season.

This follows the inclusion of four new cast members – Charithra Chandran (Alex Rider), Shelley Conn (Liar), Calam Lynch (Black Beauty), and Rupert Young (Dear Evan Hanson), as well as the announcement that first season lead Rege-Jean Page would not return for the second season.

The fictional Lady Whistledown wrote in a note posted on the show’s Instastory, “Esteemed members of the Ton. It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to add more ink.”

Season 2 of the show which is currently in development tells a new romantic tale, that of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s search for love, in line with the novels on which it is based.

Talking about the series Shonda Rhimes says:

From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.

