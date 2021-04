Follow the Story of Biola (Ms B) and her daughter Titi aka Sugar Chops in this hilarious mother-daughter adventures as the duo bring spice and warmth to this series titled “Sugar Chops“.

The series stars Bisola Aiyeola, Ariyike Olowolagba, Micheal Afolarin, Ayuba Adebayo, Timi Richards and a handful of special appearances by your favs.

Watch the new episode below: