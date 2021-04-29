Go Behind the Scenes of Izu Ojukwu’s Coming Movie “Four Four Forty Four” starring Richard Mofe Damijo & Nse Ikpe Etim

As you await the much-anticipated release of “Four Four Forty Four” the movie, we have some behind the scenes shots to tease you.

Although the movie synopsis is yet to be revealed, productions are in the works and the cast and crew seem to be having the best time on set.

One of the lead actors Richard Mofe Damijo shared a bts photo on social media and wrote, “Who still dey ‘breet’ ? Loving the Process Still. Shout out to @nseikpe”

The movies also features Nse Ikpe Etim, Shan George, Seun Akindele, Ali Baba, Broda Shaggi, Chiwetalu Agwu, Blessing Onwukwe, Efe Irele, Danor Imma-Ven Akart, Meggie Keje among others.

“Four Four Forty Four” is directed by Izu Ojukwu, produced by Winifred Unusual, executive produced by Mena Ajakpovi.