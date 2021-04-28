Connect with us

Movies & TV

Basketmouth Set to Release New Short Film "The Confession Of A Bandit" Next Month

BN TV Movies & TV

You Should See the Official Trailer for Ndani TV's Forthcoming Limited Series "Afrocity"

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

Spotted: Regina King, H.E.R, Lakeith Stanfield at the 93rd Academy Awards | #Oscars2021

Movies & TV Scoop

#Oscars2021: Daniel Kaluuya, "Soul", "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and All the Winners at the 93rd Academy Awards

BN TV Movies & TV

Episode 5 of New Web Series "Highway Girls" is Here | Watch on BN TV

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Catch Up on the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#BNMeetTheStar: Cynthia Ebijie from "Eyimofe" is Certainly One to Look Out For

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Alvin Abayomi & Jessica Williams star in New Short Film "Accused"

BN TV Movies & TV

Go on the Final Trip with FJ in the Season Finale of "Ratings"

BN TV Movies & TV

Mr. P takes on the TGIF Crew on this episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

Movies & TV

Basketmouth Set to Release New Short Film “The Confession Of A Bandit” Next Month

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Basketmouth has unveiled the official poster for his much-awaited short film “The Confession Of A Bandit“, set to premiere on the 3rd of May.

From the cast list which includes, Basketmouth, Funnybone, Buchi and Senator who are well known for their hilarious comedy, we know we’re in for a good laugh and can’t wait to see the magic these superstars have created together again.

These fantastic actors also star in Basketmouth’s TV series “My Flatmates” and the web series “Papa Benji“.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

RiRi Okoye: Attracting More Customers the Strategic Way

BN Hot Topic: Should Financial Secrecy be Encouraged in Marriage?

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo Kuti – the Original “Coconut Head”

Jessica Ireju: Piecing Together the Puzzles of My Life

Firecracker Toyeen: The One Time I Was Scammed as a Teenager
Advertisement
css.php