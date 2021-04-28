Basketmouth Set to Release New Short Film “The Confession Of A Bandit” Next Month

Basketmouth has unveiled the official poster for his much-awaited short film “The Confession Of A Bandit“, set to premiere on the 3rd of May.

From the cast list which includes, Basketmouth, Funnybone, Buchi and Senator who are well known for their hilarious comedy, we know we’re in for a good laugh and can’t wait to see the magic these superstars have created together again.

These fantastic actors also star in Basketmouth’s TV series “My Flatmates” and the web series “Papa Benji“.