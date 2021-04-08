Connect with us

Events Promotions

Global Wissen Consult just launched a 3-in-1 Platform for Digital Skills Training & Opportunities 

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Hurray! MultiChoice celebrates the MTF Academy Class of 2020 on their graduation🎊🎉

Events Promotions

Matosan emerges as Winner of the Hennessy Artistry VS Class Season VII

Events

Dynasty Real Estate in partnership with Abbey Mortgage Bank held an insightful Session on Mortgage Opportunities in Nigeria

Events

Riparian Farms, a subsidiary of ARM HoldCo. shows Support to Schools in Ogun State

Events

Freedom Foundation is set to host a Timely Webinar themed "Substance Use: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly" | April 10th

Events

The Fountain of Life Church announces its Annual Word Explosion Conference | April 12th- 18th

Events Promotions

Big Win for Genesis Group as they launch their 25th Quick Service Restaurant in Lekki, Nigeria

Events Promotions

Introducing the newest Veritasi Homes Landlords👏👏

Events

Global Wissen Consult just launched a 3-in-1 Platform for Digital Skills Training & Opportunities 

Published

1 hour ago

 on

On Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 Global Wissen Consult, a social development enterprise established to pass the light of digital knowledge through modern ways of learning, gathered key stakeholders at the Landmark Event Center for the launch of its new platform.

Founded in 2018 by Nathalie Sundelin and Oscar Nwokeji to bridge the gaps in digital learning for youths in Nigeria, Global Wissen Consult has metamorphosed with the launch of a universal platform that addresses the diverse needs of a new generation of digital entrepreneurs willing to learn, share, sell, buy and engage.

The Global Wissen Consult platform is designed to provide individuals everything needed to survive in today’s digital space. Co-founder, Oscar Nwokeji said at the launch where he also spoke on the platforms’ offerings stating;

With the Global Wissen Consult platform, we created 3 products in one;

  1. An online university – where users can pick courses relevant to the Nigerian market and its needs.
  1. A social media platform where users can share experiences and opportunities as well as network.
  1. A developmental center where Global Wissen matches mentors to mentees provides access and resources for grants as well as provides access to jobs and internships for users. 

For us, it was important to put all three products in one to simplify access to knowledge,  information and opportunities

Through these three products in one, Global Wissen Consult is encouraging people to learn skills to leverage the digital space in all fields. All while building a community that encourages knowledge sharing, with access to news and information in a place where you also have access to job opportunities, mentorship, and grants sourced through Global Wissen.

By this, the aim is to bridge the digital gap and ensure that everyone has access to the digital space and its benefits.

 

Speaking at the launch event Co-founder, Natalie Sundelin said;

“Our focus while creating the platform was to ensure the next generation is well equipped with knowledge and tools that is easily accessible”

The Global Wissen Consult platform offers the opportunity to access a diverse range of sourced knowledge from one place. Anna Rääs, Deputy Head of Mission expressed support for the platform, pointing out how the Global Wissen Consult platform will help boost literacy and close a wide digital divide in Nigeria.

The launch was a success as a live demonstration of the platform sparked interest and enthusiasm from guests.

 Key Points:

  • Global Wissen Consult has launched a universal platform that addresses the diverse needs of a new generation of digital entrepreneurs willing to learn, share, sell, buy and engage.
  • Global Wissen Consult will provide access to digital skills to address Nigeria’s young, vibrant growing tech and business market space through its online platform.
  • Its founders, Natalie Sundelin and Oscar Nwokeji have partnered with Nigerian businesses, institutions, and individuals to provide easy access to knowledge and close the digital gap.

Get started at Global Wissen Consult

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Osasu Igbinedion: Ladies, It’s Time To Do Too Much!

Estrella Dale: Pouring Out My Heart to Abba

Fola Daniel Adelesi: The Importance of Mentorship For Career Acceleration

Hello Young Nigerians & South Africans! Applications for the 2021 Global Citizen Fellowship Program Powered by Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD are Now Open!

BN Hot Topic: Is Social Media a Good Place to Tell your Heartbreak Story?
Advertisement
css.php