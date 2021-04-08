BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

***

Wine Tasting

Why not spend your Thursday with to uncork and unwind with wine.

Date: Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 32, Musa Yar’adua street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 08144878412

Elegushi Peace Cup

The Elegushi Peace Cup is an initiative of Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III) and is designed to promote peace among Nigerians. The Peace cup is a novelty march between four teams – Team music which features MI, Sexy Steel, Zlatan, Flavour, Reminisce, Mayorkun, Reekado Banks and Zlatan; Team Comedy which features – AY the comedian, Bovi, Seyi Law and more, Team Nollywood which features – Osita Iheme, Bolanle Ninalowo, IK Ogbonna, Teddy A and more and lastly the football legends – Kanu Nwankwo, Waidi Akanni, Victor Ikpeba, Tijani Babangida, Ike Shorunmu and more.

Date: Friday, April 9, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Campos Stadium, Onikan, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Bloom – An Evening of Poetry with Saratu Danjuma

Date: Friday, April 9, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Arena Lounge, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected]

ALS Open Mic+ Night

The ALS Open Mic+ where poetry, short stories, songs and life-changing feedback converge, weaving a blanket of awesomeness! As always, they are open to working in any genre: music, spoken word, improv, skits, storytelling, dance, poems or prose… Anything you can perform.

Date: Friday, April 9, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZOOM (Meeting ID: 212 850 6825 and Passcode: ALS)

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Sip

Date: Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton 1, Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama 900001, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Paint & Sip

Date: Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Brass & Copper, 1, Olubunmi Owa, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

ÀÀRÒ MÉTA Art Show

Date: Saturday, April 10 – Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Benchaste Landscape Along IBB way Beside Farmers Market, Maitama Abuja.

RSVP: +2348034648199 or @royurbankollection

Open Mic Night

Date: Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: The Kona Hub, Freedom Way, Lekki.

Substance Use: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Freedom Foundation is set to host a timely webinar themed Substance Use: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. Speakers at the event include Nkemakolam Ndionuka, Consultant Psychiatrist and Mental Health Practitioner; Titilope Ogunluyi, Principal Staff Officer, Drug Demand Reduction, NDLEA Lagos State Command; Onuma Michael, student of Babcock University and host, Omoye Oriaghan, Communications Coordinator at Freedom Foundation.

Date: Saturday, April 10, 2021.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: ZOOM

RSVP: HERE

Jazz & Comedy

The Grandeur and Silver Mic present Jazz and Comedy by Acapella and friends. The event will feature top comedians and special Jazz renditions by Jerry Omole & The Seekers.

Date: Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Grandeur, Plot 2, Bosun Adekoya St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: +234 9090221795

The Black Experience Commune

The Black Experience Commune is a celebration of Black Excellence. A mind refresher of our Story and the power in our History and Future. The event features great music from Etuk Ubong and his Etuk Philosophy Band. It’s about good vibes and unbelievable energy! It’s about being naked and unapologetically ourselves.

Date: Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: TRUTH. 112 Akerele Road, Surulere, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Sip Hangout

Date: Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: paintandsip.with.o or 09027393646

Get On the Bus!

Lagos, your favourite Danfo cruise back. COVID precautions: Buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be outdoors, mask on at all times on the bus!

Date: Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Time: 11 AM.

RSVP: HERE

Let’s Go Kayaking

You can learn how to Kayak this Sunday simply by attending this Kayak Hangout.

Date: Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Paint & Sip

Date: Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Lekki.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Possessing Your Possession

The 20th edition of the annual Word Explosion Conference by The Fountain of Life Church is here and it promises to be life-changing, and it’s themed, “Possessing Your Possession”.

Date: Monday, April 12 – Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Time: 6 pm Online (Monday – Friday) | 9 am Onsite & Online (Thursday) | 7am & 10am Onsite & Online (Sunday)

Venue: The Fountain of Life Church Main Auditorium. 12, Industrial Estate Road, Off Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE