Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.
Scroll through to see.
To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.
Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!
***
Wine Tasting
Why not spend your Thursday with to uncork and unwind with wine.
Date: Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: 32, Musa Yar’adua street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: 08144878412
Elegushi Peace Cup
The Elegushi Peace Cup is an initiative of Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III) and is designed to promote peace among Nigerians. The Peace cup is a novelty march between four teams – Team music which features MI, Sexy Steel, Zlatan, Flavour, Reminisce, Mayorkun, Reekado Banks and Zlatan; Team Comedy which features – AY the comedian, Bovi, Seyi Law and more, Team Nollywood which features – Osita Iheme, Bolanle Ninalowo, IK Ogbonna, Teddy A and more and lastly the football legends – Kanu Nwankwo, Waidi Akanni, Victor Ikpeba, Tijani Babangida, Ike Shorunmu and more.
Date: Friday, April 9, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Campos Stadium, Onikan, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Bloom – An Evening of Poetry with Saratu Danjuma
Date: Friday, April 9, 2021.
Time: 8 PM.
Venue: Terra Kulture Arena Lounge, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: [email protected]
ALS Open Mic+ Night
The ALS Open Mic+ where poetry, short stories, songs and life-changing feedback converge, weaving a blanket of awesomeness! As always, they are open to working in any genre: music, spoken word, improv, skits, storytelling, dance, poems or prose… Anything you can perform.
Date: Friday, April 9, 2021.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZOOM (Meeting ID: 212 850 6825 and Passcode: ALS)
RSVP: HERE
Paint & Sip
Date: Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Time: 4 PM.
Venue: Transcorp Hilton 1, Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama 900001, Abuja.
RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754
Paint & Sip
Date: Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Brass & Copper, 1, Olubunmi Owa, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.
RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754
ÀÀRÒ MÉTA Art Show
Date: Saturday, April 10 – Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Time: 12 PM.
Venue: Benchaste Landscape Along IBB way Beside Farmers Market, Maitama Abuja.
RSVP: +2348034648199 or @royurbankollection
Open Mic Night
Date: Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Time: 5 PM
Venue: The Kona Hub, Freedom Way, Lekki.
Substance Use: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
Freedom Foundation is set to host a timely webinar themed Substance Use: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. Speakers at the event include Nkemakolam Ndionuka, Consultant Psychiatrist and Mental Health Practitioner; Titilope Ogunluyi, Principal Staff Officer, Drug Demand Reduction, NDLEA Lagos State Command; Onuma Michael, student of Babcock University and host, Omoye Oriaghan, Communications Coordinator at Freedom Foundation.
Date: Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Time: 10 AM.
Venue: ZOOM
RSVP: HERE
Jazz & Comedy
The Grandeur and Silver Mic present Jazz and Comedy by Acapella and friends. The event will feature top comedians and special Jazz renditions by Jerry Omole & The Seekers.
Date: Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: The Grandeur, Plot 2, Bosun Adekoya St, Victoria Island, Lagos.
RSVP: +234 9090221795
The Black Experience Commune
Date: Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Time: 6 PM.
Venue: TRUTH. 112 Akerele Road, Surulere, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Paint & Sip Hangout
Date: Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Time: 3 PM.
Venue: Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: paintandsip.with.o or 09027393646
Get On the Bus!
Lagos, your favourite Danfo cruise back. COVID precautions: Buses will be at a lower capacity, venues will be outdoors, mask on at all times on the bus!
Date: Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Time: 11 AM.
RSVP: HERE
Let’s Go Kayaking
You can learn how to Kayak this Sunday simply by attending this Kayak Hangout.
Date: Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Ikoyi
RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng
Paint & Sip
Date: Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Lekki.
RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng
Possessing Your Possession
The 20th edition of the annual Word Explosion Conference by The Fountain of Life Church is here and it promises to be life-changing, and it’s themed, “Possessing Your Possession”.
Date: Monday, April 12 – Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Time: 6 pm Online (Monday – Friday) | 9 am Onsite & Online (Thursday) | 7am & 10am Onsite & Online (Sunday)
Venue: The Fountain of Life Church Main Auditorium. 12, Industrial Estate Road, Off Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE