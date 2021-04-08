With Lemonade Finance, you can now send Money from Canada to Nigeria & from Nigeria to the UK, Europe for Free

Lemonade Finance is a cross-border payment platform tailor-made for Africans, not just in Africa, but everywhere – home or abroad.

When a remittance originates on the continent, senders are subjected to high fees that average 30% above global rates. Lemonade Finance is correcting this.

Last year, the Lemonade Finance team started by helping the Nigerian Diaspora community in Canada send money back home without any transfer fee.

How to send money from Canada to Nigeria for free using Lemonade:

Sign up with your details

Verify your email address

Fund your Lemonade wallet through Interac, debit, or credit card

Tap the ‘Send’ button and input the amount

Input beneficiary’s bank account details

And that’s it!

The beneficiary gets it in under 5 minutes!

Earlier in the month of March 2021, Lemonade released local transfers & airtime recharge to customers in Nigeria. Alongside local transfers, the company also released instant free international money transfers to Ghana and Kenya to customers in Nigeria.

Today, Nigerian and Canadian users can now send money to the United Kingdom and Europe via the Lemonade Finance app for FREE!

– Instant free money transfer from Canada to Nigeria

– Instant free money transfer from Nigeria to Kenya, Ghana, the UK, and Europe – Instant free money transfer from Canada to the UK and Europe

Lemonade Finance is a truly innovative company as it is the first company that allows this type of outbound instant transfer to the UK and Europe from Nigeria. It takes only a few minutes for the beneficiary to receive the transfer and as mentioned above, the great thing about the company is that it doesn’t cost any fee to transfer money within or outside Africa and their rates are super competitive.

How to send money from Nigeria to Ghana, Kenya, the UK, and Europe for free using Lemonade:

Sign up with your details

Verify your email address

Fund your Lemonade wallet through

Tap the ‘Send’ button & slide to International

Select destination country (Ghana, Kenya, the UK, and Europe) and input amount

Input beneficiary’s bank account details

And that’s it!

Lemonade has been built as an app Africans can use day to day, whether to remit to mobile wallets or to a bank account or to otherwise manage their money whether they are on or off the continent.

The Lemonade Finance app is available on the Canadian and Nigerian Apple and Google Play Stores for download.

