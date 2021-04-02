Listen to MR. P’s New Album “The Prodigal” Right Here!

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Mr. P has finally released his much-anticipated album “The Prodigal“.

The 16-track album features Tiwa Savage on “I Do“, Wande Coal on “Follow My Lead“, Singah on “Paloma” and “Lola Diego“, Mohombi on “Just Like That“, Simi, Teni and Tamar Braxton on “I Love You“, DJ Switch on “Prodigal” and Ovie Kelz on “Grow Old“.

The projects houses diverse sounds produced by Mr P, Goldswarm, ShugaVibez, Sarmy Fire, DaiHardBeats and KealzBeats.

Goldswarm and Zeeno Foster take credit for mixing and mastering.

Listen to the album below:

