Connect with us

Promotions

Just 24 hours after its release, 'Slay' the Movie tops Netflix's Chart in Nigeria, South Africa and Jamaica

Promotions

Baby Drama, a new Africa Magic TV Series is off to a pulsating start | Don't miss

Events Promotions

World Malaria Day 2021: To further fight Malaria, Reckitt Nigeria partners FG and Ogun State Government to raise awareness on its Prevention

Promotions

Promise Fulfilled! Budweiser hands over 3 brand-new, luxurious Mercedes Benz Cars to the 3 lucky Winners in its Smooth Kick-off Campaign

Promotions

It's Oruitemeka Ibinabo Irene's Birthday and She looks so Lovely in these Photos

Promotions

Starring Ramsey Noah, Fabian Lojede & Trevor Gumbi; 'Slay' an Elvis Chucks Movie hits Netflix today, April 26th

Promotions

9jafarm is bringing healthy & affordable Fresh Farm Foods to you with the aid of Technology

Promotions

LucreziaBySujimoto: One of the first Buildings in Africa with 48 Private Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Events Promotions

GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate & spotlight Outstanding Individuals, Brands or Groups | Register to attend

Promotions

Catch the Premiere of Africa Magic’s New Series, Baby Drama, this Wednesday Night

Promotions

Just 24 hours after its release, ‘Slay’ the Movie tops Netflix’s Chart in Nigeria, South Africa and Jamaica

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Slay”, a new blockbuster movie that was released on Netflix globally on April 26th, 2021 is enjoying rave reviews from fans and doing great numbers on the platform. In less than 24-hours after its release, “Slay” peaked at the Number 1 position on Netflix Nigeria and South Africa. “Slay” is also currently sitting pretty on the 5th position on Netflix Jamaica

Produced by Elvis Chucks, “Slay” features a star-studded cast of African legends which includes Amanda Dupont, Ramsey Noah, Dawn Thandeka, Enhle Mbali, Fabian Lojede, Lilian Dube, Trevor Gumbi, Tumi Morake, Idris Sultan, Leroy Gopal, Joe Kazadi, and Kabomo Vilakazi, the movie Slay tells the story of girls who prey on older, promiscuous men. 

The movie further sheds light on tales of girls who want to appear as if they come from a wealthy background when they, in fact, are living in poverty. Some say they are merely attractive girls who get given what they want whether they’ve asked for it or not. Or is it simply girls who slay at everything they do. They have the best in everything.

Slay is produced by Diamond Groove Pictures and directed by Adze Ugah whose previous works include Isibaya, Jacob’s Cross, Yizo Yizo, Isithembiso & Mrs Right guy.

Watch the trailer below

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo Kuti – the Original “Coconut Head”

Jessica Ireju: Piecing Together the Puzzles of My Life

Firecracker Toyeen: The One Time I Was Scammed as a Teenager

Biodun Da-Silva: Find Your Ingenuity & Share it With the World

Teenage Sex And the Faux Promise of Freedom
Advertisement
css.php