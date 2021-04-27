Just 24 hours after its release, ‘Slay’ the Movie tops Netflix’s Chart in Nigeria, South Africa and Jamaica

“Slay”, a new blockbuster movie that was released on Netflix globally on April 26th, 2021 is enjoying rave reviews from fans and doing great numbers on the platform. In less than 24-hours after its release, “Slay” peaked at the Number 1 position on Netflix Nigeria and South Africa. “Slay” is also currently sitting pretty on the 5th position on Netflix Jamaica

Produced by Elvis Chucks, “Slay” features a star-studded cast of African legends which includes Amanda Dupont, Ramsey Noah, Dawn Thandeka, Enhle Mbali, Fabian Lojede, Lilian Dube, Trevor Gumbi, Tumi Morake, Idris Sultan, Leroy Gopal, Joe Kazadi, and Kabomo Vilakazi, the movie Slay tells the story of girls who prey on older, promiscuous men.

The movie further sheds light on tales of girls who want to appear as if they come from a wealthy background when they, in fact, are living in poverty. Some say they are merely attractive girls who get given what they want whether they’ve asked for it or not. Or is it simply girls who slay at everything they do. They have the best in everything.

Slay is produced by Diamond Groove Pictures and directed by Adze Ugah whose previous works include Isibaya, Jacob’s Cross, Yizo Yizo, Isithembiso & Mrs Right guy.

Watch the trailer below

