ICYMI: Watch Cast & Crew of “The New Normal”, “Ponzi” & “About A Boy” answer Questions at #NWFF2021

The 2021 Nollywood Week Film Festival took place virtually between Thursday, May 6 and Sunday, May 9, and we are glad to see so many pioneering Nollywood films written, produced, and directed by Nigerians get screened.

Nollywood Week is a yearly film festival that showcases the best of the Nigerian film industry with the aim of finding a larger audience and a more sustainable distribution system for these quality films.

The NWFF panel interviewed the directors, cast, and producers of the films that screened at the festival. They were able to share fascinating details about their film.

Q & A for Taiwo Egunjobi’s “All Na Vibes”

Q & A for Imoh Umoren’s “The Herbert Macauley Affair”

Q & A for Diji Aderogba’s “About A Boy”

Q & A for Teniola Olatoni Ojigbede’s “The New Normal”

Q & A for Adebisi Adetayo “Ladybuckit and the Motley Mopsters”

Q & A for Judith Audu’s “The Sessions”

Q & A for Kayode Kasum’s “Ponzi”

Q & A for Damilola E. Orimogunje’s “Maria Ebun Pataki”

Q & A for Ekene Som Mekwunye’s “One Lagos Night”