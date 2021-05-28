Don’t Miss Episode 4 (Business & Other Scary Things) of Accelerate TV’s New Series “The Olive”

Episode 4 (Business and Other Scary Things) of Accelerate TV‘s new series “The Olive” is here!

In this week’s episode, Anayo re-launches Aekka. There is new trouble in town and her name is Angelica.

Written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, the series follows the story of a man, Anayo who revisits old memories and finds a little more, a year after his beloved wife passes.

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Watch the new episode below: