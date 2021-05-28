Connect with us

Don't Miss Episode 4 (Business & Other Scary Things) of Accelerate TV's New Series "The Olive"

Here's the Official Trailer for “My Village People”

Get to Know Regé-Jean Page Beyond "Bridgerton" as He Covers Variety Magazine's Latest Issue

New Music + Video: Ecool - ATL

New Video: Zlatan Ibile feat. Davido & Mayorkun - Cho Cho

ICYMI: Watch these Amazing Performances from Africa Day Concert 2021

Let Sisi Jemimah Show You How to Make Perfect Chicken Chow Mein

O B A & Bunmi are the Latest Guests on this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

The Couples are Back for a New Session in Episode 5 of "Blue Therapy"

Orezi & Toke Makinwa discuss the Lifestyle of Musicians in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

Published

18 hours ago

 on

Episode 4 (Business and Other Scary Things) of Accelerate TV‘s new series “The Olive” is here!

In this week’s episode, Anayo re-launches Aekka. There is new trouble in town and her name is Angelica.

Written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, the series follows the story of a man, Anayo who revisits old memories and finds a little more, a year after his beloved wife passes.

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

