For the Love of Bridal Showers! The Pink Bridal Shower Styled Shoot by Ahoufe Events

Published

22 hours ago

 on

On the journey to saying the vows, bridal showers remain such a significant event for brides. It is such a great avenue to create those last-minute memories with your favourite girls as a single woman before taking the band. So, of course, it is only fair that it is highly cherished as these memories stay in our hearts forever.

The bridal shower is always something to remember – whether as a surprise from the bride’s friends or a consciously organized event by the bride herself. Ahoufe Events in conjunction with a team of brilliant wedding vendor put this styled shoot together, to capture the very essence of the celebration and make it as colourful as possible. These vendors give us a full insight into the shoot and the inspiration behind it.

The Planner:

A bridal shower is a celebration a bride-to-be will remember for the rest of her life and with this styled shoot, we wanted to make it unforgettable and special. While we love all celebrations, there are no rules when it comes to a unique bridal shower. This styled shoot brought together some of the DMV’s finest vendors to celebrate the bride to be on her new chapter.

Table Styling

The theme is brunch and bubbly which is modern and classy but sets the scene for a beautiful garden feel.

Cake

Two-tiered inspired tropical goodness. A colourful base with gold and palm leaves brought together all the elements of a garden feel. Lovely ocean inspired cupcakes served as a favour.

Dress

The bride-to-be is into soft and bold colour palettes that show a mix of variations. Fanciful and over the top is her style. She loves to take a chance and bring her style to life.

Hair

Inspiration is everywhere. Glam by Gilda created this simple inspired up-do fit for a queen on her special day. If it is your vision to look like royalty, this hairstyle serves as inspiration for your next hair adventure.

Makeup

The essence of the makeup was meant to be soft but glamorous in order to capture the true embodiment of soft but bold glam, something every bride craves to feel on her special day.

Credits

Planner: @amoureventsdmv
Florals: @ahoufeevents
Photography: @simiojophotography
Videography: @codyblanestudios
Model: @ivorynomeo
Venue & Full Production: @phemstar_event_productions
Hair and Makeup: @glambygilda
Cake: @_bouche_
Stationery: @vividesignsbyalero
Tabletop Rentals: @Quaintrental 
Chair rental: @nostalgia_event_rentals

