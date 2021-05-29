Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up On All Our Fun Features This Week

For the Love of Bridal Showers! The Pink Bridal Shower Styled Shoot by Ahoufe Events

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 383

Started From a Cousin's Wedding to a 4-Page Boyfriend Application! See Ijeoma & Kachi's #BNBling

Love is Indeed Beautiful! Check out Jennifer & Ebinum's White Wedding

Enjoy All The Beauty of Ikechuchwu & Ella's Pre-wedding Shoot #IKella21

Wofai Fada, Praiz, Don Jazzy & All the Wedding Guests at Ikechukwu & Ella's Traditional Wedding |#IKElla

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Get on the Love Cruise With All Your Favourite Features This Week

BN Bridal: The Arjun Colllection By Sima Brew Speaks Versatility & Elegance

A Surprise Rooftop Proposal! Tolu & Femi's #BNBling + Love Story

Hi there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Welcome to another weekend. Time to relax, and let the wind in your hair. Guess what time it also, is? Well you already know – it’s wedding time! Everywhere around the world, there are so many love birds saying those precious words, “I do”. This, of course, is the kind of thing we love. Weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and everything love – these definitely catch our fancy. So, if you’re on our team, then head over now to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Again, we’d ask you to guess what else it’s time for, but you already know! It’s recap time. If you haven’t been able to keep up with all the fun we’ve had this week, from weddings to amazing love stories, helpful wedding tips, and inspo, you don’t have to worry. We’ve got that all sorted out. Here’s a rundown of all your favourite features on the site this week. Click on each title link for more on each story.

Have a fabulous weekend!

Experience All the Beauty of Dami & Sam’s Yoruba Traditional Engagement

They Started as Family Friends, Many Years & a Reunion After, It’s #DamKoko

The #ForeverTheAppiahs21 Wedding in Ghana was Just Like a Movie

Debbie & Mo Met At a Church Career Conference, Now #APurposeBond is Here! 😍

Oluwafoyinsola was a Volunteer at Oluwatemilorun’s NGO – Now She’s Got His Heart For Life

We’re Absolutely Feeling The #Loveblooms21 Pre-wedding Shoot

Takura Popped the Big Question to Rumbie at a Beautiful Picnic PS: It Started From a Church Conference

Her Love Deeply Meant a Lot to Me – Find out How D’Mayo Knew Faith was the One

Make an Effortless Statement on Your Big Day with this Beauty Look

Keep it Simple & Elegant on Your Trad With This Beauty Look

Northern Brides-to-be, You can Absolutely Rock this George on Your Big Day

Glow in Green on Your Traditional Wedding with This Beauty Look

The Freedom Collection by Alonuko Will Definitely Give You That Wow Bridal Effect

See How Rasheedah & Olusegun Set the Motion For Their Forever Journey

Oluwapelumi’s Vows Will Definitely Get You Emotional

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

