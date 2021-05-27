Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 383

Published

21 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Photography: @officialbigdealweddings

@_______girlboss____
Makeup: @yetinimakeovers
Gele: @teekay.gele

Bella: @jenrewa
Makeup and gele: @hartiesmakeovers
Outfit @nicholestylish

Bella: @mainlandfoods
Makeup and gele @touchesbykathy

#AsoEbiBella

Bella: @_banky.b_

@queenola Outfit @queenajokescloset
Makeup @beauty_by_icon
Gele @teekay.gele

#AsoEbiBella

Dress: @trishluxurystitches

Bella @taiwo_010
Dress: @styleriche_

#AsoEbiBella

@vonnecouture
Dress: @houseofkhareed
Photography: @oluwatobbie

Bella: @ify_ol
Makeup: @karomzsignature
Dress: @debbscut_

@official_praiz

Bella: @funami01
Dress- @yescouture

Bella: @_saucequeen_
Dress @scissoredbyesse

@official_yoonis
Mua: @glitz_andbrushes
Dress: @designed_by_jn

Stylist : @eikechukwuodum
Dress: @somobysomo

#AsoEbiBella

Belle @ifeoluwakiitii
Dress @sarabellcoutureng
Hair @ceezysstyling
Makeup @jhulesb
Photography @officialphotofreak

Outfit: @bhomsy_stitches

Bella: @zee_madakee
Dress by @zmadakee_collection

